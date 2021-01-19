Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 4,247,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

