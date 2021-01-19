Lantz Financial LLC Sells 243 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,991,000 after buying an additional 185,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

DLR traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

