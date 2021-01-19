Lantz Financial LLC Sells 738 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 65.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 39.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,982,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,602,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 59.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,986. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $3.6396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

