Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

NYSE T opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

