LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €131.68 ($154.92).

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock opened at €121.44 ($142.87) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.09. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

