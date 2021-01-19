Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) & Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Financial Review

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy -135.48% 5.10% 3.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $3.96 billion 2.40 $240.00 million $6.93 8.70

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Legacy Reserves and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88

Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $60.09, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Legacy Reserves on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Reserves Company Profile

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's total acreage position was approximately 455,378 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,127,575 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 2,656 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,161 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 814,224 gross acres and 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, such as 867 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

