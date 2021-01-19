Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 5.11% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $34.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

