Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of LII traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,120. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.71.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,070,994.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,920 shares of company stock worth $6,309,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

