Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 467.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 79,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.15. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

