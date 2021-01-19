Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 351 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in American Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in American Express by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

American Express stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.47. 229,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

