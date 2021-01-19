Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 122.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.19. 647,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,119,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $674.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

