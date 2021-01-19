Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,980 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 12.5% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $87,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Shares of ACWV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.19. 384,394 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

