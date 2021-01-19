Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 229,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

