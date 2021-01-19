Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,388,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.42. 7,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

