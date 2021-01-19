Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,203,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.77. 133,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,595. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13. The company has a market cap of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.