LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 180,000 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Sotera Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 765,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,878. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

