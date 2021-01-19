LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $29.74 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $29,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,779,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.