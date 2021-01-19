LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 205,570 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 205,570 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 2.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $77,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $8,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,754. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.