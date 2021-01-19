LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 7,696 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 8,843,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,189. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

