Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LILA. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at $52,096,794.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,889 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $410,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 75.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

