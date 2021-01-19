Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.47. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 677,700 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

