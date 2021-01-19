Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LMNL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 9,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

