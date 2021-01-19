Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.89. The company had a trading volume of 926,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.86. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.12.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

