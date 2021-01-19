Lincoln Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 0.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

