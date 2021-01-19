Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 38,255 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,255 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. 6,889,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

