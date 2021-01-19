Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33,650.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

