Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 157,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,510. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lipocine news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at $190,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lipocine by 32.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lipocine by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

