Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $20.00 at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Lithium Americas stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,331,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,359. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

