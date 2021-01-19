Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $20.53

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $24.82. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 542,248 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $4,692,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 72.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

