LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 88,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 168,697 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LKQ traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 1,602,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

