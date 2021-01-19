Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.

USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 9.0% of USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $344.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

