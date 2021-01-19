Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Reduced by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.50. 2,009,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

