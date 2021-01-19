Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 113,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,200. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,004 shares of company stock worth $12,874,270. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

