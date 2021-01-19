Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of IRM opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

