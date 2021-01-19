Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.