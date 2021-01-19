Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

