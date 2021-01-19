Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in L Brands were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in L Brands by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

LB opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

