Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,200 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,588,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,722 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,642,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,071,000 after purchasing an additional 629,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,374,000 after purchasing an additional 556,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

