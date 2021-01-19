Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBNC opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

