LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Financial Analysis

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LTC Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 3 4 1 0 1.75 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00

LTC Properties currently has a consensus target price of $37.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.71%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $2.13, indicating a potential downside of 26.98%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LTC Properties pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $185.30 million 8.59 $80.53 million $3.08 13.18 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.69 $92.92 million N/A N/A

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LTC Properties.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 56.46% 11.41% 5.98% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -381.52% -86.32% -9.62%

Summary

LTC Properties beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

