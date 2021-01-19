Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $478.8-478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.63 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

