Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $478.8-478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.63 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

Lumentum stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.24.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

