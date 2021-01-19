LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI) Insider Patricia Dimond Purchases 8,717 Shares

LXI REIT (LXI.L) (LON:LXI) insider Patricia Dimond purchased 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,198.89 ($13,324.92).

Shares of LON LXI opened at GBX 118.60 ($1.55) on Tuesday. LXI REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83). The company has a market cap of £618.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from LXI REIT (LXI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. LXI REIT (LXI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About LXI REIT (LXI.L)

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

