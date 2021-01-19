Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,047 shares of company stock worth $43,336,352 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,896,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

