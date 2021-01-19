Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Lympo has a market cap of $2.45 million and $115,831.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00538837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.03898945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015886 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

