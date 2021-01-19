Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Head-To-Head Review

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and Malvern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.17 $5.58 million N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.81 $6.38 million $0.84 20.62

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Madison County Financial and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.39%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2019, it owns and maintains its headquarters and five full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

