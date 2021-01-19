Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOZ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,800. The stock has a market cap of C$610.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.42.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950. Also, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 60,400 shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$154,907.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,052,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,992,295.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,500 shares of company stock worth $444,134.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

