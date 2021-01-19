Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. 136,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.