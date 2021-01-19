Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,178 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.