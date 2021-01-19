Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

NYSE SO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,270,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

